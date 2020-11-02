Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

For the first time in his career, Smith scored a receiving and rushing touchdown in the same game after hauling in a 35-yard pass to get A&M on the board and later running the ball 15 yards to house to give the Aggies the lead at the end of the first quarter. The Missouri City, Texas native posted 121 all-purpose yards against the Razorbacks as he registered yards through the air, on the ground and on punt return.

The win over the Razorbacks was the ninth straight for the Maroon & White in the series between former Southwestern Conference foes; Texas A&M has not lost to Arkansas since joining the SEC in 2012.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 11th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville in March 2021.

College football fans nationwide have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Online fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse is now open here and factors into the selection of the finalists and winner.

Smith and his teammates travel to Columbia for a 6:00 p.m. ESPN matchup against South Carolina this Saturday, Nov. 7.

Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll – November 2

Travis Etienne, Clemson

Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Ainias Smith, Texas A&M

Kadarius Toney, Florida

Austin Trammel, Rice.