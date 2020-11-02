Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley looking for more volunteers to help deliver meals on Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is seeking more volunteers to help load cars and deliver meals throughout the community on Thanksgiving Day.

In its 37th year, Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley is hosted by Epicures Catering and Chartwells. The effort has delivered about 1,600 meals in the last couple of years, but director Danny Morrison says their goal is to prepare 2,000 this year. He says about 900 of those meals have been claimed through registration so far.

“We couldn’t give up on it this year because of the COVID virus and everything that’s happened in our country,” Morrison said. “We feel like it’s just as important, if not more, than ever.”

Each meal comes with turkey, dressing, yams, green beans, bread and butter, cranberry sauce, and dessert. H-E-B donates the turkeys, while the food bank provides most of everything else.

“Last year, under normal circumstances, we had about 500 volunteers who came in, and it was like an army of ants,” Morrison said. “Everybody had something to do and they did it, and it was done.”

Morrison says 21 cars have already committed to making deliveries for this year, but they need a total of 102 to deliver all the meals they put together. He says things will be different this year in order to adhere to COVID-related safety protocols, but that won’t stop the meals from getting delivered.

“A lot of people came last year because they got to break down turkeys, cut and dish out pies, or serve on the buffet lines,” Morrison said. “Those jobs are being done by Chartwells this year. What those people need to come and do is help deliver. We certainly need them to come back.”

The meals will be loaded into delivery cars at the Duncan Dining Hall on the Texas A&M campus, then delivered to residents in Bryan and College Station.

Morrison says the elementary schools in the community also get involved by making placemats, and they try to pair every meal with one.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community because it supports me, and so I support it back," Morrison said. “It feels good to help. Together, we can make this thing happen."

He says delivering these meals can go a long way in making it feel like the holidays for those who need them.

“It’s important to deliver these meals on Thanksgiving because a lot of people don’t have it,” Morrison said. “Maybe a man lost his wife and he’s all by himself this year. In that situation, when we make a delivery to him, it may actually be Thanksgiving to him.”

If you’d like to sign up and volunteer for Thanksgiving in the Brazos Valley this year, click here.

