Two arrested for discharging firearms in Bryan neighborhood for nearly an hour early Sunday morning

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two men have been arrested after discharging firearms into the ground early Sunday morning, according to Bryan police. Neighbors said it kept them up and rattled nerves for nearly an hour.

Michael Elizondo, 30, of Bryan and Michael Gonzales, 30, of College Station were both booked into the Brazos County Detention Center each on a charge of Discharging a Firearm in City Limits. Both were released on bonds of $450.00

Police said the pair were firing guns in the 2100 block of Rockwood Drive near W. Villa Maria Road and FM 2818.

Multiple neighbors living in that area and in the Westwood Estates community tell KBTX around 2:00 a.m. they could hear multiple gunshots it went on for 45 minutes up to an hour.

