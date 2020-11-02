Two COVID-19 deaths, 29 residents hospitalized confirms Brazos County Health District

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 32 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 497 active cases.

Two new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, a female resident in her 90s and a male resident in his 70s, both were hospitalized There have been 70 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,247 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

53 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,142 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 150 active probable cases and there have been 992 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,814. There have been 90,232 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 66 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 60 percent.

Currently, there are 29 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 8 521 Brazos 497 7,814 Burleson 78 482 Grimes 51 1,193 Houston 0 430 Lee 12 245 Leon 66 372 Madison 33 771 Milam 0 550 Montgomery 4,251 13,395 Robertson 51 435 San Jacinto 9 242 Trinity 2 208 Walker 111 3,959 Waller 56 1,012 Washington 35 719

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 559 staffed hospital beds with 121 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 10 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 59 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 8 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 521 total cases and 503 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 482 total cases, and 398 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 51 active cases. There have been 1,193 total cases, 1,106 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 430 total cases of COVID-19. There are 0 active cases and 613 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 12 active cases. The county has a total of 245 cases, with 218 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 66 active cases. The county has 372 total cases, with 294 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 771 cases with 731 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 550 total cases and 544 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 4,251 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 13,395 total cases and 8,962 recovered cases. There are currently 182 people hospitalized, and there have been 144 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 51 active COVID-19 cases, with 435 total cases. Currently, 380 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 242 cases with 220 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active case of COVID-19. The county has 208 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 111 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,959 total cases with 3,786 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 56 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,012 total cases with 939 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 35 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 719 total cases with 634 recoveries and 50 deaths.

For the latest updates from TDCJ, click here.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 16 new cases and 151 active cases on Oct. 30.

Currently, the university has reported 2,085 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Oct. 30, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 103,935 active cases and 785,282 recoveries. There have been 904,855 total cases reported and 8,218,245 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,077 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 162,306 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 1 at 8:40 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.