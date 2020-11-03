42 new COVID-19 cases, 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos County Health District has reported 42 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. Currently, there are 519 active cases.

No new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There have been 70 total deaths in Brazos County related to COVID-19.

7,267 patients are classified as recovered, which means they have been fever-free for 72 hours without fever-reducing medications, and it has been 10 days after onset of symptoms.

40 percent of the new confirmed cases is from the 18-24 year old age group.

There have been 1,153 probable cases in Brazos County since June 18, 2020. A probable COVID-19 case is determined by a positive antigen test. Confirmed COVID-19 cases are determined by a positive PCR test. The health district conducts case investigations on all confirmed and probable cases.

There are currently 154 active probable cases and there have been 999 probable recovered cases.

The total number of confirmed positive cases in the county since testing began is 7,856. There have been 91,137 tests performed.

The Brazos County hospital total bed occupancy is at 70 percent, and the total ICU bed occupancy is at 63 percent.

Currently, there are 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized for COVID-19.

BRAZOS VALLEY COVID-19 CASES BY COUNTY

County Active Cases Total Cases Austin 10 523 Brazos 519 7,856 Burleson 78 483 Grimes 53 1,194 Houston 9 430 Lee 11 245 Leon 68 375 Madison 33 771 Milam 0 550 Montgomery 2,348 14,227 Robertson 52 436 San Jacinto 9 242 Trinity 2 208 Walker 115 3,963 Waller 59 1,015 Washington 36 720

Most of the Brazos Valley falls under state trauma service area N (Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties). Trauma Service Area N currently reports 532 staffed hospital beds with 117 beds available. According to the state’s latest data, the region has 11 available ICU beds and 60 available ventilators. The state’s last update listed 64 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in the hospital.

Austin County has reported 10 active cases of COVID-19 . The county has 523 total cases and 503 recovered cases and 10 deaths.

Burleson County currently has 78 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 483 total cases, and 399 cases have recovered. There have been 6 deaths.

Grimes County currently has 53 active cases. There have been 1,194 total cases, 1,105 recoveries and 36 deaths.

According to its website, Houston County has confirmed 430 total cases of COVID-19. There are 9 active cases and 407 cases are recovered. There have been 14 COVID-19 related deaths.

Lee County has reported 11 active cases. The county has a total of 245 cases, with 219 recoveries and 15 deaths.

Leon County currently has 68 active cases. The county has 375 total cases, with 295 recoveries and 12 deaths.

Madison County has reported 33 active cases. The county has a total of 771 cases with 731 recoveries and 7 deaths.

Milam County currently has 0 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 550 total cases and 544 recovered cases. There have been 8 COVID-19 related deaths.

Montgomery County has 2,348 active cases of COVID-19. There have been 14,227 total cases and 9,027 recovered cases. There are currently 38 people hospitalized, and there have been 155 COVID-19 related deaths.

Robertson County has 52 active COVID-19 cases, with 436 total cases. Currently, 380 patients have recovered and there has been 4 reported deaths.

San Jacinto County currently has 9 active cases of COVID-19. The county has a total of 242 cases with 220 recoveries and 13 deaths.

Trinity County currently has 2 active case of COVID-19. The county has 208 total cases with 198 recoveries and 8 deaths.

Walker County currently has 115 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 3,963 total cases with 3,786 recoveries and 62 deaths.

Waller County currently has 59 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 1,015 total cases with 939 recoveries and 17 deaths.

Washington County currently has 36 active cases of COVID-19. The county has 720 total cases with 634 recoveries and 50 deaths.

Texas A&M University

The Texas A&M COVID-19 Dashboard reported 12 new cases and 149 active cases on Oct. 31.

Currently, the university has reported 2,085 positive cases, 7.5 percent of tests have come back positive.

The dashboard’s last update was provided on Nov. 2, 2020.

ACROSS TEXAS

Statewide, Texas has an estimated 105,658 active cases and 787,685 recoveries. There have been 909,257 total cases reported and 8,291,703 total tests (both viral and antibody).

To date, 18,097 Texans have died from COVID-19.

253 of 254 counties in the state of Texas are currently reporting cases. Harris County leads the state in total cases with 162,807 cases reported.

The state’s last update was provided on November 2 at 6:10 p.m.

Editor’s note: Leon County updates their cases every Wednesday. KBTX uses the State Dashboard, which updates daily, for a more accurate reading of cases.

