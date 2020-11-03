Another great day in store for Election Day

Election Day starts on the chilly side, so those waiting outside to get to the polls will want to have an extra layer or two. After about 9am though, no jackets needed until at least dinner time! Mainly clear skies will work us into the upper 70s this afternoon with a light south breeze returning.

There will be a slow, steady return to a slightly more humid Brazos Valley before the week is done. Temperatures warm by the back half of the week before a bit more moisture starts to filter in by the weekend. We’ll keep eyes on a small rain chance by Sunday as we start to eye our next system and potential cold front push closer to the state of Texas next week. For now, keep the sprinklers running and plan for a dry finish to the week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 49. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 55. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.