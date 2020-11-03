Both Brazos County party chairs confident high turnout numbers will lead to successful Election Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Just hours before polls will open in Texas for the last time, both major party chairs in Brazos County are optimistic their side will come out on top.

Ironically, the only areas where they disagree on the eve of Election Day are policy preferences and the candidates they support. Both Republican Party of Brazos County Chair David Hilburn and Brazos County Democratic Party Chair Wanda J. Watson say they’re very enthusiastic about what they saw from voters in what was historic early turnout numbers.

“We’re excited about the early vote returns from what we’ve seen and with the data we’ve been able to collect,” Hilburn said. “We’re excited about who has already voted. Obviously, you’re looking at historical votes to see how they voted in past primaries, and from what we’ve seen, it looks good for republicans in Brazos County.”

“I’m feeling very hopeful and excited about the voter turnout,” Watson said. “I’m very confident that Brazos County, particularly from the democratic perspective that we have risen to the occasion to get out the vote, that people are coming out to vote, and that they’re feeling really excited and hopeful about the outcome.”

A popular theory regarding voter behavior this election cycle is that more democrats will choose to vote early, while more republicans will wait until Election Day to cast their ballot. Neither of the party chairs here in Brazos County buy into that.

“I don’t prescribe to that personally,” Hilburn said. “I know anyone who’s called our headquarters, our volunteers have specifically telling them to go vote early. Avoid the crowds. Avoid the rush. But most importantly, with everything we have going on with the pandemic, vote early.”

“In fact, I was at a facility today, and people were pulling up and wanting to vote,” Watson said. “I initially thought with early voting, since we had such a great turnout for early voting, how many people are left? But there are people who really want to vote on Election Day regardless of the party.”

It’s probably little surprise that the two local party leaders believe theirs will be the one with the most victories once all the votes are tallied. Hilburn sees Brazos County remaining red, while Watson believes it will flip blue.

“I’m excited that Brazos County is going to stay republican, and I think it will,” Hilburn said. “Obviously, you don’t count your chickens until they’re all here, and we’ll see what the end result is. Statewide - who knows.”

“We have some dedicated, committed democrats who worked very hard,” Watson said. “We even had our slate of candidates who worked very hard, so we have nothing to be ashamed of no matter the outcome. But I believe we’re going to have that positive outcome that we want.”

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.