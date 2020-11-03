Advertisement

Brazos County Democratic Party: Our future should work toward bettering ‘jobs, health care, the climate’

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wanda Watson took over as chair of the Brazos County Democratic Party exactly three months before Election Day 2020.

“The phone starting ringing off the wall because people wanted to know what they needed to do to be able to vote,” said Watson on Brazos Valley This Morning. She and her team of volunteers began educating and registering voters.

On Election Day itself, Watson says she is heartened by Democratic turnout and confident that her party’s candidates are the right ones for those voters.

“These candidates have worked hard to connect with our citizens; they have been listening,” Watson said. “They take the responsibility of the respective offices that they’re seeking, and they want to make sure that Brazos County has the kind of future that works toward obviously jobs, health care, the climate.”

Of early voters in Brazos County, 15.7% have a history of voting in Democratic-only primaries, according to a Ryan Data analysis.

