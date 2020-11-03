Brazos County elections administrator: Expect most local results by midnight

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While large national or statewide races may not be called on Election Night, Brazos County preliminary election results likely will be reported, sans the approximately 300 military and overseas ballots expected through Monday.

However, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock says you might have to stay up past your bedtime to hear them.

“10 p.m. would be amazing, but I don’t think so,” said Hancock on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I think we’ll still have people in line at 7 p.m. There are always those that think, ‘I’ll stop on the way home from work,’ so we expect to still have lines at 7. That impacts how soon we can get those results out.”

Hancock says 11 p.m. is a more reasonable estimate for Brazos County results. She also says that it depends on the sheer volume of voters who come out on Election Day.

“There are always those die-hard, ‘I’m going to vote on Election Day’ people, so we’re looking for those people to get out today,” said Hancock. “I’m predicting we’re still going to do another 20% [of registered voters].”

Nationwide and in Brazos County, turnout is trending into “unprecedented” territory—just like everything else in 2020. Hancock hopes first-time voters will remember this civic duty in elections to come, as well.

“Sometimes people lose interest if there’s not big things on the ballot,” said Hancock. “I would encourage people that our local things are just as important as those federal things.”

