Brazos County Republican Party: ‘Our primary concern is ensuring Republicans get down the ballot’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 70,000 Brazos County voters participated in early voting, and 34% of them are historically Republican-only primary voters, per Ryan Data analysis of early voters.

Still, Justin Farrell, a precinct chair for the Brazos County Republican Party, thinks Republicans will continue to have a strong showing on Election Day itself.

“I think a lot of Republicans are excited to get out for Election Day,” said Farrell on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I know locally we’ve done a lot of work in the party in order to get out that vote. I think our primary concern is ensuring that Republicans get down the ballot and vote all the way from the White House down to the courthouse elections.”

In those local races, Farrell says his fellow Republicans are the right choice: “I think it really boils down to experience locally… They have the experience, they have the ability, and they have the organization in order to get all that done. The Democrats certainly put up some candidates this cycle against some strong Republican seats, but unfortunately, I don’t think the candidates have the experience level required in order to take on those jobs.”

Specifically, the Brazos County Republican Party has kept a close watch of the race for Texas House District 14 between incumbent Republican John Raney and Democratic challenger Janet Dudding, both Bryan residents.

“We’ve been focused, especially when it comes to Rep. Raney’s seat, of ensuring that we are educating voters and letting them know that it’s important that they also get down to the statehouse election,” said Farrell.

