Advertisement

Brazos County Republican Party: ‘Our primary concern is ensuring Republicans get down the ballot’

By Kathleen Witte
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Nearly 70,000 Brazos County voters participated in early voting, and 34% of them are historically Republican-only primary voters, per Ryan Data analysis of early voters.

Still, Justin Farrell, a precinct chair for the Brazos County Republican Party, thinks Republicans will continue to have a strong showing on Election Day itself.

“I think a lot of Republicans are excited to get out for Election Day,” said Farrell on Brazos Valley This Morning. “I know locally we’ve done a lot of work in the party in order to get out that vote. I think our primary concern is ensuring that Republicans get down the ballot and vote all the way from the White House down to the courthouse elections.”

In those local races, Farrell says his fellow Republicans are the right choice: “I think it really boils down to experience locally… They have the experience, they have the ability, and they have the organization in order to get all that done. The Democrats certainly put up some candidates this cycle against some strong Republican seats, but unfortunately, I don’t think the candidates have the experience level required in order to take on those jobs.”

Specifically, the Brazos County Republican Party has kept a close watch of the race for Texas House District 14 between incumbent Republican John Raney and Democratic challenger Janet Dudding, both Bryan residents.

“We’ve been focused, especially when it comes to Rep. Raney’s seat, of ensuring that we are educating voters and letting them know that it’s important that they also get down to the statehouse election,” said Farrell.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Brazos County Democratic Party: Our future should work toward bettering ‘jobs, health care, the climate’

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On Election Day, the party chair is heartened by Democratic turnout and confident that her party’s candidates are the right ones for those voters.

Coronavirus

42 new COVID-19 cases, 32 Brazos County residents hospitalized

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

News

Brazos County elections administrator: Expect most local results by midnight

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Brazos County preliminary election results likely will be reported before Election Day is done, sans the approximately 300 military and overseas ballots expected through Monday.

News

BVTM: Live with a Brazos County Republican Party precinct chair

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

Latest News

News

BVTM: Live with the Brazos County Democratic Party chair

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

BVTM: Brazos County elections administrator on the timeline of results

Updated: 3 hours ago
The latest news, weather conditions and sports reported by the KBTX News team.

News

Two Grimes County investigators credited with saving man’s life

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators are being credited with saving a man’s life last week at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

News

Both Brazos County party chairs confident high turnout numbers will lead to successful Election Day

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Youngest Mayor in America running re-election bid

Updated: 13 hours ago
Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as mayor at 7 months old.

News

Brazos Transit District offering free rides throughout Election Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
The Brazos Transit District will offer free rides on their fixed routes all day long on Election Day to help voters reach the polls and celebrate those who have already exercised their right to vote.