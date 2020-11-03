Advertisement

Brazos County voters cast ballots on Election Day, some wait in lines

Many of the polling locations had shorter lines Tuesday.
Voting on Election Day is a tradition for some.
By Clay Falls
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voting on Election Day is a tradition for some. Of Brazos County’s more than 122,000 registered voters, around 58,000 voters were still eligible to vote Tuesday.

A record 64,000 voted early.

KBTX saw a steady stream of folks at locations in Bryan and College Station Tuesday. From what we observed things were not as busy as we saw at some locations during early voting, where there were huge lines at times. Some folks did wait a while to vote Tuesday.

Before the polls opened people gathered at the Brazos Center. Others found themselves waiting in line during the morning like at Galilee Baptist Church. Voters were feeling enthusiastic.

“I hope that this turnout stays consistent," said Yesenia Salazar of Bryan.

She traveled thousands of miles to make sure her vote counts.

“I flew in form Portland yesterday," said Salazar. “I’m staying in Washington State on my gap year and I sent in my absentee ballot last week and I was checking every day you know and it wasn’t’ received by the precinct yet. And I mean even as of this morning it wasn’t received and it needs to be received by the end of day tomorrow you know. I had to come in and do it in person."

Others like Aquila Nixon of College Station, wouldn’t let crutches keeping him from voting.

“The line was actually really fast. They process really fast, wasn’t really much of a wait. Last presidential election I did have to wait a while but you know this one was a little bit faster," said Nixon.

Trish Walton, a voter in College Station, budgeted extra time as people waited inside College Station City hall during the lunch hour.

”Maybe it took some bad things happening to get people to realize that they do have a voice. This is the time to make that voice heard," said Walton.

“There was a good reason for having such a dramatic high turnout this year but I really hope that trend stays," said Salazar.

“Its important to get your vote out. I mean every vote does count," added Jacob White, a Bryan voter.

The polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. You just need to be in line at that time to be able to vote.

We have more information on local voting here.

