Brazos Transit District offering free rides throughout Election Day

By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Transit District will offer free rides on their fixed routes all day long on Election Day to help voters reach the polls and celebrate those who have already exercised their right to vote.

“BTD wants to give every resident the opportunity to participate in this year’s election,” BTD Vice President of Marketing and Communications Jo Marlow said. “By offering free rides, we can do just that.”

Marlow says as long as riders take a fixed route in Bryan or College Station, they will be able to ride for free with no questions asked. Buses run from 5:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

“Even if you just want to take a free ride throughout the town, [Election Day’s] the day to do it,” Marlow said.

Marlow says this idea came up when the BTD began discussing their plans for Election Day. She thinks a program like this is important because it could help people overcome an obstacle that might prevent them from exercising their right to vote.

“Not everybody has a way to get to the polls, and we didn’t want transportation to hinder somebody’s opportunity to cast their ballot,” Marlow said. “This is kind of like a bridge that would help people get from where they live to where they can cast their vote on November 3, so we’re hoping to help bridge that gap.”

