Casas Picks Up Second SEC Weekly Accolade of The Season

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving added another Southeastern Conference weekly honor, as junior Shaine Casas was recognized for his outstanding performance against Texas.

Casas was named co-Male Swimmer of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. Casas touched the wall first in every individual event he competed in Friday evening at the Jamail Texas Swim Center, earning first-place finishes in the 100 Back (46.27), 200 Back (1:42.85) and 200 IM (1:44.87). Casas also aided the 200 Medley relay in a second-place finish.

The McAllen, Texas native picked up the weekly accolade for the third time in his career and second time this season.

The Aggies return to action, hosting TCU on Friday, Nov. 6th at the Rec Center Natatorium.