Clear skies continue to bring quiet weather

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Still need to make your way out to the polls this evening before they close at 7PM? Weather-wise there are no big concerns. The only thing you may want is a light jacket in case you have to wait in a line outside as temperatures fall into the lower 60s and upper 50s by 7 o’clock tonight. Clear skies overnight will continue to allow temperatures to drop quickly through the overnight hours back down into the mid 40s.

This story carries us into Wednesday morning as well with plenty of sunshine expected once again. Highs Wednesday afternoon are expected to sit into the upper 70s and that tune remains unchanged through the end of the week. No big weather changes are expected until this weekend as our quiet pattern starts to break down bringing back the chance for some cooler weather, clouds and some rain chances next week.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Low: 47. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 79. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 56. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 80. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

