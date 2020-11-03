Construction worker ran over on site, Bryan police on scene
This is not considered to be a criminal case, but Bryan PD is still investigating
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police are investigating an incident on a construction site after a worker was hit by a backhoe.
The construction site is behind a McDonald’s on 2006 Nuches Ln., off Hwy 21.
It is unclear what condition the construction worker is in at this time. This is not considered to be a criminal case, but Bryan PD is still investigating and on scene.
This article will be updated as more information is provided.
