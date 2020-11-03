Advertisement

COVID-19 and Election Day: What has changed?

Voters made their way to the polls Tuesday despite the COVID-19 pandemic
Voters made their way to the polls Tuesday even during the COVID-10 pandemic.
Voters made their way to the polls Tuesday even during the COVID-10 pandemic.(KBTX)
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From face masks to signs reminding voters to socially distance themselves, there was no missing that our nation was in the middle of a pandemic on Election Day.

Brazos County Judge Duane Peters says that they have been planning for this day for a while.

“We provide hand sanitizer, encourage masks, social distancing, and limiting the number of people that can go into the polling place we’ve tried to do all of the things to make it more comfortable for people,” said Peters.

Voters are not required to wear masks into polling locations according to Gov. Abbott’s mandate, however many of the voters were wearing masks. Voters were also asked to socially distance with spots on the ground to stand six-feet apart, and wipe down screens after voting.

Voters at multiple polling locations around Brazos County had to wait in line, while others were able to walk right in.

John and Jose Alaniz made their way to the Brazos Center to vote late Tuesday morning. John brought his 93-year-old father with him, who he says, was very excited to vote.

“We didn’t realize that someone could come to the vehicle, but we still made it inside,"said John Alaniz. "He called me last night, and called me this morning, saying ‘when are you picking me up?’ So we made it inside, and they gave him a seat. They brought the machine, they checked his ID, and he did a civic duty, so he’s happy.”

As voters made their way outside of the polling locations, many of them say that while things looked different inside, they were happy to make sure their voice was heard.

“It’s important if you want change," said Bryan resident Michael Hernandez. “It is the time to do it now. You know, a lot of people protest and give their opinion about changing things, well get out and vote,”

