Election Day prayer vigil being held at Bryan church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An Election Day prayer vigil is being held at Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Downtown Bryan. It’s open to anyone who wants to stop by and pray.

The event is being put on by Middleway Urban Monastery. Organizers say they wanted a place for people to come together from all backgrounds today. They know a lot of people are feeling anxious about the election.

“We want to be a place where we can be unified together and have peace about each other and know that we can go on after the election when we put our prayers together, and just kind of remember where we’re all coming from," said Kathleen Phillips, co-founder of Middleway Urban Monastery. "We’re all one nation. We’re all one people, so if we can pray together we can stay together.”

The doors are open until 7 p.m. and you need to wear a mask.

