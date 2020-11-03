Hensel Park shooting suspect facing new charges, higher bond

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Joshua Wynn, the suspect in last month’s shooting at Hensel Park in College Station, is back in jail facing new charges and higher bonds.

KBTX has learned the 22-year-old returned to jail on Friday, October 30, and is now charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct - Discharge Firearm. His bonds total half a million dollars.

Wynn was first booked into jail on the night of the shooting on charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Many in the community expressed disappointment after learning Wynn was released the next day on bonds totaling $50,000.

Wynn is accused of shooting another man twice at the park before he fired several shots at a Brazos County Deputy Constable who was responding to the area.

The shooting victim survived his injuries, and the deputy constable wasn’t injured.

It’s still unclear what provoked the violence at the park.

