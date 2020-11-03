Advertisement

Hensel Park shooting suspect facing new charges, higher bond

Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 22, is back behind bars at the Brazos County Detention Center, KBTX has confirmed.
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 22, is back behind bars at the Brazos County Detention Center, KBTX has confirmed.
Joshua Cyrus Wynn, 22, is back behind bars at the Brazos County Detention Center, KBTX has confirmed.(Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Joshua Wynn, the suspect in last month’s shooting at Hensel Park in College Station, is back in jail facing new charges and higher bonds.

KBTX has learned the 22-year-old returned to jail on Friday, October 30, and is now charged with two counts of Deadly Conduct - Discharge Firearm. His bonds total half a million dollars.

Wynn was first booked into jail on the night of the shooting on charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Many in the community expressed disappointment after learning Wynn was released the next day on bonds totaling $50,000.

Wynn is accused of shooting another man twice at the park before he fired several shots at a Brazos County Deputy Constable who was responding to the area.

The shooting victim survived his injuries, and the deputy constable wasn’t injured.

It’s still unclear what provoked the violence at the park.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Grimes County investigators credited with saving man’s life

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators are being credited with saving a man’s life last week at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

News

Both Brazos County party chairs confident high turnout numbers will lead to successful Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Youngest Mayor in America running re-election bid

Updated: 6 hours ago
Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as mayor at 7 months old.

News

Brazos Transit District offering free rides throughout Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Brazos Transit District will offer free rides on their fixed routes all day long on Election Day to help voters reach the polls and celebrate those who have already exercised their right to vote.

Latest News

News

Shelter in place ordered for College Station neighborhood after reports of standoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
Residents within 100 yards of the 3400 block of Dallis Dr in College Station are asked to shelter in place.

News

Local woman continues to spread awareness for rare disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
Whitney Lavender has been fighting CRPS for a few years and continues to fight for a cure.

News

Eta strengthens into Category 4 hurricane, additional strengthening possible before landfall Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
After landfall as a major hurricane, may re-emerge in the Caribbean

News

New details: Bryan father, stepmother accused of abusing twin girls

Updated: 7 hours ago
The investigation was launched after one of the girls died last week at her home.

News

Brazos County Health District talks COVID-19 and holiday travel

Updated: 8 hours ago
Officials say to think ahead with COVID-19 in mind when making holiday plans.

News

Brazos County preparing for busy Election Day

Updated: 9 hours ago
Large turnout is expected Tuesday.