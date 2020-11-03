BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After rapidly strengthening into a dangerous, Category 4 storm, Eta has made landfall in Nicaragua.

Life threatening storm surge, wind, and eventually, freshwater flooding are likely along the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, and inland into Honduras through the remainder of the week.

Hurricane Eta making landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday. Life-threatening storm surge and wind in addition to flooding are likely across northeastern portions of the country. (KBTX)

The storm is forecast to move west through Central America, making a hard right/east turn back into the Western Caribbean by this weekend. Strong inconsistency in model data beyond that point gives a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future track and strength of the storm, but northward movement toward Cuba and eventually the US is possible.

Movement of this storm into the Western Gulf of Mexico, and impacts to Texas/Louisiana do NOT look likely at this time.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.