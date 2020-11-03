Local bar’s alcohol permit suspended by TABC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Eight business have been found to have violated the state’s COVID-19 protocols after agents from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) visited more than 1,700 bars statewide.

The Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill on Northgate in College Station is included in these eight businesses, which has resulted in an alcohol permit suspension for 30 days.

TABC officials say that they have been monitoring bar and restaurant activity and “will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety.”

The first infraction of such protocols results in up to a 30-day license suspension, and the second may result in a license suspension up to 60 days.

