McCain Named Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Month

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggie star midfielder Addie McCain was one of three TopDrawerSoccer.com National Players of the Month for October named on Monday.

Using data provided by the InStat Index, TopDrawerSoccer.com selected McCain along with TCU’s Yazmeen Ryan and Florida State’s Jaelin Howell as the top players in the country for October.

McCain paces Texas A&M with nine points on a team-leading four goals and one assist. The senior earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week recognition the opening weekend when she scored two goals in a 3-0 victory at Ole Miss. The numbers from InStat included averaging 1.4 scoring chances created per game and completing 85 percent of her passes against Alabama.

The Aggies are 5-1-0 on the season and are riding a four-match win streak. Texas A&M returns to action Friday when it hosts the LSU Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.