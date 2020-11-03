Advertisement

People infected with COVID-19 can go to the polls, CDC says

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people with COVID-19 can still vote in person.

The agency said anyone isolating with the virus or in quarantine because they may have been exposed to it can still exercise their right to vote safely.

Once they arrive at a polling location, they should let a poll worker know their situation.

Voters in Miami-Dade County socially distance and wear masks while waiting to cast their ballot in the 2020 election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a COVID-19 infection shouldn't prevent voters from casting their ballots.
Voters in Miami-Dade County socially distance and wear masks while waiting to cast their ballot in the 2020 election. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a COVID-19 infection shouldn't prevent voters from casting their ballots.(Source: CNN)

Poll workers assisting voters with symptoms should be wearing personal protective equipment.

The CDC also recommends alternative voting options for those who are sick, including a designated polling site or curbside voting.

Everyone at the polling location should be following safety guidelines. That includes wearing a face covering, standing six feet apart, and bringing hand sanitizer and pen.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Cruise line sailings were set to resume December 1.

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

Brazos County Democratic Party: Our future should work toward bettering ‘jobs, health care, the climate’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On Election Day, the party chair is heartened by Democratic turnout and confident that her party’s candidates are the right ones for those voters.

Latest News

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls were open across the nation Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states.

National

Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

National

Walmart fires inventory robots, opts for humans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Walmart is laying off a fleet of 6-foot-tall, 15-camera robots it was testing out at about 500 stores.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.