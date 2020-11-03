Advertisement

Sample Named to Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Texas A&M Soccer
Texas A&M Soccer(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M Aggies' star defender Karlina Sample earned a spot on the TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week, the organization announced Tuesday.

Sample anchored the Aggies' backline from the center back position as the Maroon & White had their third different goalkeeper record a shutout this season. The Crimson Tide managed just two shots-on-goal for the game and their three top scorers were unable to get a shot on frame in the match.

Sample has started all six matches for the Aggies in 2020, playing 530 of 540 minutes on a Texas A&M backline that has posted three shutouts and ranks third in the SEC with a 0.67 goals-against average.

Four Aggies have earned TopDrawerSoccer.com Women’s Team of the Week distinction previously this season, including Barbara Olivieri on two occasions as well as Lauren Geczik, Jimena Lopez and Addie McCain.

The Aggies are 5-1-0 on the season and are riding a four-match win streak. Texas A&M returns to action Friday when it hosts the LSU Tigers in a 7 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.

Latest News

Sports

Volleyball Looks to Continue Fall Dominance Against Mississippi State

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
No. 6 Texas A&M volleyball continues its abbreviated 2020 fall season on Wednesday and Thursday, as the Aggies (4-0) prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-4) at Reed Arena. First serve on Wednesday, Nov. 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Jenny Hazelwood calling the action. Thursday’s match also begins at 7 p.m. with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call for SEC Network+.

Sports

Casas Picks Up Second SEC Weekly Accolade of The Season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving added another Southeastern Conference weekly honor, as junior Shaine Casas was recognized for his outstanding performance against Texas.

Sports

McCain Named Top Drawer Soccer Player of the Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M Aggie star midfielder Addie McCain was one of three TopDrawerSoccer.com National Players of the Month for October named on Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Mond and Wydermyer Earn Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond and Jalen Wydermyer claimed Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Player of the Week Honorable Mention honors after the Aggies' 42-31 victory over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Tuesday by SPORTyler.

Latest News

Sports

2020 Brazos Valley High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings & Results

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Tyler Shaw
2020 Brazos Valley high school volleyball playoff pairings

Sports

Somerville wins big 62-0 over Milano

Updated: 19 hours ago
Somerville will play for a shot at the playoffs on Saturday.

Sports

Somerville wins big 62-0 over Milano

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jessica Gruenling
COVID-19 has caused District 13-2A Division II to shuffle some games around, so on Monday night Somerville hosted Milano. The Yeguas came away with the 62-0 victory.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Carson Green Named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Updated: 23 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Carson Green earned Southeastern Conference Offensive Lineman of the Week honors after leading the Aggies to a 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, the league office announced Monday.

Sports

Texas A&M’s Smith Named to Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

Updated: 23 hours ago
Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith was named to the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll after posting a pair of touchdowns in the Aggies' 42-31 win over Arkansas at Kyle Field on Halloween, announced Monday by the Louisville Sports Commission.

Sports

Five Brazos Valley Teams make the DCTF Rankings after Week 10

Updated: 23 hours ago
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com released their high school rankings after Week 10.