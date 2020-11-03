Suspect in custody following standoff in College Station neighborhood
Residents in the area of 3400 block of Dallis Dr in College Station were asked to temporarily shelter-in-place Monday night.
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have taken a person with felony warrants in custody following a standoff Monday night in a College Station neighborhood.
No names or details have been released at this time but police said around 11:00 p.m. that the person was in custody and normal activity in the area of 3400 block of Dallis Drive could resume.
Earlier in the evening, residents were asked to shelter-in-place and lock all doors and windows.
We’ll update this story when new information is released.
A “reverse-911” automated notification was issued for residents within this area. Unless you have a landline, registration is required to receive emergency messages. To register your cell phone, visit: http://brazosceoc.org/alerts/
