Suspect in custody following standoff in College Station neighborhood

Residents in the area of 3400 block of Dallis Dr in College Station were asked to temporarily shelter-in-place Monday night.
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Police have taken a person with felony warrants in custody following a standoff Monday night in a College Station neighborhood.

No names or details have been released at this time but police said around 11:00 p.m. that the person was in custody and normal activity in the area of 3400 block of Dallis Drive could resume.

Earlier in the evening, residents were asked to shelter-in-place and lock all doors and windows.

We’ll update this story when new information is released.

A “reverse-911” automated notification was issued for residents within this area. Unless you have a landline, registration is required to receive emergency messages. To register your cell phone, visit: http://brazosceoc.org/alerts/

