Somerville wins big 62-0 over Milano

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 has caused District 13-2A Division II to shuffle some games around, so on Monday night Somerville hosted Milano. The Yeguas came away with the 62-0 victory.

Somerville jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and lead 47-0 at the half.

On Saturday, they’ll host Burton with a trip to the playoffs on the line.

