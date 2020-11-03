Advertisement

Somerville wins big 62-0 over Milano

Somerville will play for a shot at the playoffs on Saturday.
By Jessica Gruenling
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - COVID-19 has caused District 13-2A Division II to shuffle some games around, so on Monday night Somerville hosted Milano. The Yeguas came away with the 62-0 victory.

Somerville jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and lead 47-0 at the half.

On Saturday, they’ll host Burton with a trip to the playoffs on the line.

