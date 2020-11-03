Advertisement

Tradition: 2 New Hampshire towns cast votes after midnight

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIXVILLE NOTCH, N.H. (AP) — Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town’s five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles (20 kilometers) to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden’s five.

Normally, there would be a big food spread and a lot of media crammed into a small space to watch the voting, Tom Tillotson, town moderator in Dixville Notch, said last week. But that’s no longer possible because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also hard to observe the 60th anniversary of the tradition, which started in November 1960.

“Sixty years — and unfortunately, we can’t celebrate it,” he said.

Les Otten, right, hands his ballot to town moderator Tom Tillotson just after the stroke of midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dixville Notch, N.H.
Les Otten, right, hands his ballot to town moderator Tom Tillotson just after the stroke of midnight, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dixville Notch, N.H.(AP Photo/Scott Eisen)

A third community with midnight voting, Hart’s Location, suspended the tradition this election because of coronavirus concerns. It decided to hold voting from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The White Mountains town started the early voting in 1948 to accommodate railroad workers who had to be at work before normal voting hours. It eventually stopped in 1964 and brought it back in 1996.

The communities also vote just after midnight for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, which was on Feb. 11. That almost didn’t happen this year in Dixville Notch, when one person moved away, leaving the remaining four residents one short of the minimum needed to handle various election responsibilities. That was fixed when a developer working on renovations of the now-closed Balsams resort, where the voting tradition began, moved in.

For years, voting was held in a wood-paneled room filled with political memorabilia at the Balsams, which closed in 2011. Some of those items were brought over to a former culinary school on the property, the setting for Tuesday’s vote.

___

Find AP’s full election coverage at APNews.com/Election2020.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Russian infections soar; UK, Germany widen testing

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Across Europe, countries have been re-introducing restrictions to get ahead of a virus that has rampaged across the globe, causing more than 1.2 million deaths — over 270,000 of them in Europe.

National

Cruise lines cancel U.S. sailings through end of 2020

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Cruise line sailings were set to resume December 1.

National Politics

Democrats push to extend control of House for two more years

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats pushed to seal control of the House for two more years Tuesday as they banked on their health care focus, dominant fundraising and broad suburban indignation with President Donald Trump to make their majority in the chamber even larger.

National Politics

Trump, Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Nearly 100 million Americans voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to finish the job, ending a campaign that was upended by the coronavirus and defined by tensions over who could best address it.

News

Brazos County Democratic Party: Our future should work toward bettering ‘jobs, health care, the climate’

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
On Election Day, the party chair is heartened by Democratic turnout and confident that her party’s candidates are the right ones for those voters.

Latest News

National

Election Day shadowed by threats of legal challenges

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the 2000 presidential election, which was ultimately decided by the Supreme Court, both parties have enlisted legal teams to prepare for the unlikely event that voting wouldn’t settle the contest.

National

Gunman who killed 4 in Vienna attack had sought to join IS

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A man who had previously tried to join the Islamic State group rampaged in Vienna armed with an automatic rifle and a fake explosive vest, fatally shooting four people before he was killed by police, Austrian authorities said Tuesday.

National Politics

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE
Polls were open across the nation Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies, perhaps for days, in some key battleground states.

National

Walmart abandons shelf-scanning robots, lets humans do work

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Walmart said it is still testing other new technologies for tracking inventory and moving goods.

National

Walmart fires inventory robots, opts for humans

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Walmart is laying off a fleet of 6-foot-tall, 15-camera robots it was testing out at about 500 stores.

National

Hurricane Eta inches closer to Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Eta inched closer to Nicaragua’s Caribbean coast with potentially devastating winds Tuesday, while heavy rains thrown off by the Category 4 storm’s bands already were causing rivers to overflow across Central America.