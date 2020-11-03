Two Grimes County investigators credited with saving man’s life

TODD MISSION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators are being credited with saving a man’s life last week at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

On Monday, the following message was posted by Lt. James Ellis, GCSO CID Commander:

"On October 30, 2020, at approximately 1:30 p.m. a medical call was broadcasted to all Officers and Medical staff at the Texas Renaissance Festival. The information provided by the caller indicated a male subject (approximately in his 30′s) was choking on an unknown item and immediate assistance was requested.

Grimes County Investigator’s Annie Chumley and Nic Malmstrom immediately responded to Row 6 of the Campgrounds to assist. Investigator Chumley initially located the subject and found he was not responsive or breathing. She immediately began providing first aid. Investigator Malmstrom arrived on the scene and began administering the Heimlich maneuver. The subject’s airway was eventually cleared, and he began breathing on his own.

He eventually refused any additional medical treatment. Investigator Annie Chumley and Investigator Nic Malmstrom went above and beyond the call of duty. Their immediate response and quick action saved a life. They are truly an asset to this agency, and I could not be more proud of their actions. This Commendation is being presented to each of you as I am a proud Supervisor.

You each took the time to selflessly assist someone in need. There is a father, brother, son,, and husband that gets to spend more time with his family and friends thanks to your quick response and dedication. I thank each of you for your service to this Department and passion to continue to serve the people of Grimes County, Texas."

