Volleyball Looks to Continue Fall Dominance Against Mississippi State

Texas A&M Volleyball
Texas A&M Volleyball(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – No. 6 Texas A&M volleyball continues its abbreviated 2020 fall season on Wednesday and Thursday, as the Aggies (4-0) prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (0-4) at Reed Arena. First serve on Wednesday, Nov. 4 is scheduled for 7 p.m. on SEC Network with Paul Sunderland and Jenny Hazelwood calling the action. Thursday’s match also begins at 7 p.m. with Casey Richardson and Chelsea Reber on the call for SEC Network+.

In the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, the Aggies ranked No. 6 and stand as the third highest ranked SEC program behind Kentucky (No. 3) and Florida (No. 4). A&M is riding a four-match win streak following victories against LSU and Ole Miss. Mississippi State comes into the midweek matchup on a four-match losing skid.

The Maroon & White stood out in their last two matches, locking in a pair of road wins against the Ole Miss Rebels. Thursday night’s 3-1 win was highlighted by a career performance from sophomore outside hitter Morgan Christon. The McKinney, Texas, native led the field with 12 kills and added 11 digs with a career-high-tying four blocks. Karly Basham, Morgan Davis and Mallory Talbert led the Aggies' defensive effort in the team’s third win of the season.

A&M followed Thursday’s stellar performance with another excellent 3-1 showing on Friday night, as senior setter Camille Conner quarterbacked a well-rounded offensive attack that saw four players reach double-digit kills. Lauren Davis, Treyaunna Rush, Morgan Davis and Talbert all helped direct the offense in A&M’s fourth win of the season. The defense was guided by stellar back row performances from Basham and Taylor Voss.

Mississippi State is led offensively by the one-two punch of juniors Gabby Waden and Logan Brown. Waden comes into this week’s matches leading the Bulldogs with 59 kills, 3.58 points per set and 3.28 kills per set. Brown ranks second in both categories, recording 49 kills, 2.94 points per set and 2.72 kills per set. The defense is anchored by Lilly Gunter and Brown, who have logged 66 and 48 digs, respectively.

Texas A&M and Mississippi State compete for the 13th and 14th times in program history this week, with the Aggies holding a 12-0 advantage in the all-time series. The Aggies, therefore, stand at an undefeated 6-0 in the friendly confines of Reed Arena.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

