Advertisement

Youngest Mayor in America running re-election bid

Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as mayor at 7 months old.
By Kendall Hogan
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Texas (KBTX) - The youngest Mayor in America is up for re-election in the city of Whitehall.

Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as Mayor of Whitehall last year after winning the bid at just seven-months-old.

This year, 18-month-old Charlie is running again. His father, Chad McMillan says that it is an exciting opportunity for Charlie to continue his message of kindness.

“Charlie is an uniter," said McMillan. “Charlie loves everyone in his constituency. There is no one in our community that I think will vote against Charlie.”

McMillan adds that Charlie is running unopposed, but is still trying to spread his motto of “Make America Kind Again”.

The role of Mayor of Whitehall is typically a part of a fundraising effort for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department. This year though, things are a little bit different.

“This year we were unable to have our yearly fundraiser because of the Covid situation, so the best thing to do was to promote Charlie again,” said Whitehall VFD Auxillary member Georgia Molitor.

All of the proceeds that are collected during Charlie’s campaign are going directly to the Whitehall VFD. Fire Chief Freeman Vickers says that the money from fundraisers like this one is an important part of the function of the firehouse.

“When we have unattached funds, we can use those towards increasing our response capability and purchasing new equipment or updating old equipment. The tools that are in the station right now are more than 35 years old,” said Vickers.

The department is also working to raise enough money to add another bay in the firehouse to be able to make room for the expanding needs in the department.

While the money will help better the fire department, Charlie’s father says he hopes Charlie’s message of kindness will help better the community.

“There’s so much real hatred in our country, and wouldn’t it be amazing if a little baby could help everyone bring back in to focus the need for love, and encouragement, and unity?” said McMillan.

The winner for the Mayor of Whitehall will be announced Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Two Grimes County investigators credited with saving man’s life

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Rusty Surette
Two Grimes County Sheriff’s Office investigators are being credited with saving a man’s life last week at the Texas Renaissance Festival.

News

Both Brazos County party chairs confident high turnout numbers will lead to successful Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Brazos Transit District offering free rides throughout Election Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Riders taking a fixed route in Bryan or College Station will be able to ride for free with no questions asked.

Local

Local woman continues to spread awareness for rare disease

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan
Local woman continues to fight for awareness of rare disease she is battling.

Latest News

Local

Suspect in custody following standoff in College Station neighborhood

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kendall Hogan and Rusty Surette
Police have taken a person with felony warrants in custody following a standoff Monday night in a College Station neighborhood.

News

Youngest Mayor in America running re-election bid

Updated: 6 hours ago
Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as mayor at 7 months old.

News

Brazos Transit District offering free rides throughout Election Day

Updated: 6 hours ago
The Brazos Transit District will offer free rides on their fixed routes all day long on Election Day to help voters reach the polls and celebrate those who have already exercised their right to vote.

News

Shelter in place ordered for College Station neighborhood after reports of standoff

Updated: 6 hours ago
Residents within 100 yards of the 3400 block of Dallis Dr in College Station are asked to shelter in place.

News

Local woman continues to spread awareness for rare disease

Updated: 6 hours ago
Whitney Lavender has been fighting CRPS for a few years and continues to fight for a cure.

News

Eta strengthens into Category 4 hurricane, additional strengthening possible before landfall Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Max Crawford and Mia Montgomery
After landfall as a major hurricane, may re-emerge in the Caribbean