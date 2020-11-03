Youngest Mayor in America running re-election bid

WHITEHALL, Texas (KBTX) - The youngest Mayor in America is up for re-election in the city of Whitehall.

Charlie McMillan was initially sworn in as Mayor of Whitehall last year after winning the bid at just seven-months-old.

This year, 18-month-old Charlie is running again. His father, Chad McMillan says that it is an exciting opportunity for Charlie to continue his message of kindness.

“Charlie is an uniter," said McMillan. “Charlie loves everyone in his constituency. There is no one in our community that I think will vote against Charlie.”

McMillan adds that Charlie is running unopposed, but is still trying to spread his motto of “Make America Kind Again”.

The role of Mayor of Whitehall is typically a part of a fundraising effort for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department. This year though, things are a little bit different.

“This year we were unable to have our yearly fundraiser because of the Covid situation, so the best thing to do was to promote Charlie again,” said Whitehall VFD Auxillary member Georgia Molitor.

All of the proceeds that are collected during Charlie’s campaign are going directly to the Whitehall VFD. Fire Chief Freeman Vickers says that the money from fundraisers like this one is an important part of the function of the firehouse.

“When we have unattached funds, we can use those towards increasing our response capability and purchasing new equipment or updating old equipment. The tools that are in the station right now are more than 35 years old,” said Vickers.

The department is also working to raise enough money to add another bay in the firehouse to be able to make room for the expanding needs in the department.

While the money will help better the fire department, Charlie’s father says he hopes Charlie’s message of kindness will help better the community.

“There’s so much real hatred in our country, and wouldn’t it be amazing if a little baby could help everyone bring back in to focus the need for love, and encouragement, and unity?” said McMillan.

The winner for the Mayor of Whitehall will be announced Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m.

