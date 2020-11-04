Big night for Republicans across Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Despite some potentially strong opposition from Democratic challengers, Republicans won out big in Brazos County. It wasn’t just President Donald Trump who carried the area either. Every race down to Brazos County Sheriff went Republican.

“I didn’t know what to expect to begin with but the numbers came back about what I kind of envisioned in my head. There were some that were larger than I thought quite frankly,” said Brazos County Republican Party Chair David Hillburn. He sat down with Brazos Valley This Morning after election night to talk more about what went right for his party.

Hillburn says the next step for newly elected, or re-elected, officials is to remember who they represent.

“It’s a very diverse community. Brazos County to come back 55 percent republican means you still have 45 percent voting for democrats. While that means there’s a very conservative base there’s still a broad range of individuals that our elected officials have to support,” said Hillburn.

One of the most closely watched races for the Brazos Valley was the race to fill Rep. Bill Flores’s congressional seat. Pete Sessions won Tuesday’s election and now gets to represent our area. He just recently moved back to Waco, but Hillburn says he’s confident that Sessions will listen to the needs of Brazos County while in Washington.

“We’ve talked to Congressman Sessions at length... about making sure he remembers us and knows that we are his constituents and that we won his ear,” said Hillburn. “He’s assured us he will be a person that comes back to the community and is part of the community.”

