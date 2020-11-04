Advertisement

Brazos County first time voters eager to cast ballot

First time voter 19 year old Nayada Rodriguez, with her mother and candidate for Bryan city council Bobby Gutierrez
First time voter 19 year old Nayada Rodriguez, with her mother and candidate for Bryan city council Bobby Gutierrez(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With any new election cycle comes a new wave of voters, 2020 is no different. This year we’ve witnessed a surge in early voters and new voters. This year’s first time voters are enthusiastic. With various reasons to vote, all have the same goal of having their voices heard.

First time voter David Rantala cast his Ballot at the Brazos County Administration Building on Tuesday, he said recent events over the past few years made his decision to come out and vote a no brainer.

“Well I never voted before, I never really honestly paid attention until about the last couple of years” said Rantala. “If it’s important to you and you care, why aren’t you here?"

Recent events was also the deciding factor for first time voter Chris Bratton, who exercised his right to vote at the Brazos Center, he says voting is the best solution to get Americans unified.

“Well it’s just one of those times where our nation’s divided and this is the only way that we can come together, this is where everyone can come together, this is where everyone can speak and be heard regardless of who wins," said Bratton.

19-year-old Nayada Rodriguez who came to the Brazos Center in Bryan to vote with her mother said she was excited to cast her vote for the first time.

“Our parents are older, we’re younger and we should make a difference” said Rodriguez.

Despite differences of opinions or political affiliation Bratton says everyone’s vote should matter.

“Just get out there and do it, just come, just show up” said Bratton. “This is your chance to to say what you want instead of yelling at a friend or arguing over Facebook, this is how you make a difference."

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Congressman Pete Sessions to return to Washington

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56% of the vote.

Politics

News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas' reliably red status

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting.

Local

Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Local

Thomas Hall wins seat on CSISD school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Voters have elected Thomas Hall to fill the CSISD Place 6 seat.

Latest News

News

Hegar concedes in Texas Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat MJ Hegar has conceded in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Local

Brazos County goes through Election Day with only minor hiccups, relatively small issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Election Day in Brazos County went about as smoothly as officials could have hoped after reporting very few irregularities or obstacles that hindered people from voting.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/3

Updated: 5 hours ago
KBTX Network Election Coverage 6p-10p

Local

Construction site accident in Bryan results in fatality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Police say a construction worker was hit by a backhoe on site.

Local

Brazos County voters cast ballots on Election Day, some wait in lines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Some folks had to wait in line in Brazos County. Many of the polling sites had a steady stream of voters, but not long lines.

Local

Northgate bar owner responds to action by TABC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Adrienne DeMoss
Eight business have been found to have violated the state’s COVID-19 protocols after agents visited more than 1,700 bars across the state