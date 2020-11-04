Brazos County first time voters eager to cast ballot

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -With any new election cycle comes a new wave of voters, 2020 is no different. This year we’ve witnessed a surge in early voters and new voters. This year’s first time voters are enthusiastic. With various reasons to vote, all have the same goal of having their voices heard.

First time voter David Rantala cast his Ballot at the Brazos County Administration Building on Tuesday, he said recent events over the past few years made his decision to come out and vote a no brainer.

“Well I never voted before, I never really honestly paid attention until about the last couple of years” said Rantala. “If it’s important to you and you care, why aren’t you here?"

Recent events was also the deciding factor for first time voter Chris Bratton, who exercised his right to vote at the Brazos Center, he says voting is the best solution to get Americans unified.

“Well it’s just one of those times where our nation’s divided and this is the only way that we can come together, this is where everyone can come together, this is where everyone can speak and be heard regardless of who wins," said Bratton.

19-year-old Nayada Rodriguez who came to the Brazos Center in Bryan to vote with her mother said she was excited to cast her vote for the first time.

“Our parents are older, we’re younger and we should make a difference” said Rodriguez.

Despite differences of opinions or political affiliation Bratton says everyone’s vote should matter.

“Just get out there and do it, just come, just show up” said Bratton. “This is your chance to to say what you want instead of yelling at a friend or arguing over Facebook, this is how you make a difference."

