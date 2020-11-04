Brazos County goes through Election Day with only minor hiccups, relatively small issues

BRYAN, Texas - Election Day in Brazos County went about as smoothly as officials could have hoped after reporting very few irregularities or obstacles that hindered people from voting.

Outside of some issues turning on a handful of voting machines, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said very little did not go according to plan on Tuesday.

“Some of it was equipment not wanting to connect or things like that,” Hancock said. “Most of it was just operator error. You have to remember that these poll workers just do this a couple times a year, so it’s new to them almost every time.”

Those issues caused only one of the county’s 25 polling locations to open a few minutes late. All the others were working properly before those polling locations opened their doors at 7 a.m.

Hancock said there were minor issues with some other machines later in the day that were not plugged in properly so they shut off. Once they were plugged back in properly, they started working correctly again. This issue occurred at just one polling place and did not cause a delay in voting, according to Hancock.

Poll workers said lines were long at most voting locations right when they opened, but most of them shortened to almost nothing after about an hour, much to the delight of Brazos voters.

“It was wonderful. Quick, fast, painless,” Thomas Dobrovolsky, a Bryan resident, said. “Everybody should make it out here and get to voting.”

“I thought I was going to have to come in here and stand in a long line and I walked right in,” Rose Bassett, another voter who lives in Bryan, said. “I waited just a few seconds for them to get my husband taken care of, and then I got my number and was able to vote.”

Voters in Brazos County say it feels good to exercise their right to vote and participate in America’s democracy.

“It feels great to know that what I have to say about who is going to be in charge matters,” John Crump of Bryan said.

Looking outside Brazos County, a few voters in Burleson County were not able to cast their vote for president because a poll worker did not give them the necessary access code to access that race. However, those four or five voters were able to come back and cast their ballot for their preferred presidential candidate.

