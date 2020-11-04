Advertisement

Brazos County goes through Election Day with only minor hiccups, relatively small issues

“Most of it was just operator error”
Voters line up inside the Brazos Center just after 9 a.m. on Election Day to cast their ballots.
Voters line up inside the Brazos Center just after 9 a.m. on Election Day to cast their ballots.(KBTX)
By Andy Krauss
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas - Election Day in Brazos County went about as smoothly as officials could have hoped after reporting very few irregularities or obstacles that hindered people from voting.

Outside of some issues turning on a handful of voting machines, Brazos County Elections Administrator Trudy Hancock said very little did not go according to plan on Tuesday.

“Some of it was equipment not wanting to connect or things like that,” Hancock said. “Most of it was just operator error. You have to remember that these poll workers just do this a couple times a year, so it’s new to them almost every time.”

Those issues caused only one of the county’s 25 polling locations to open a few minutes late. All the others were working properly before those polling locations opened their doors at 7 a.m.

Hancock said there were minor issues with some other machines later in the day that were not plugged in properly so they shut off. Once they were plugged back in properly, they started working correctly again. This issue occurred at just one polling place and did not cause a delay in voting, according to Hancock.

Poll workers said lines were long at most voting locations right when they opened, but most of them shortened to almost nothing after about an hour, much to the delight of Brazos voters.

“It was wonderful. Quick, fast, painless,” Thomas Dobrovolsky, a Bryan resident, said. “Everybody should make it out here and get to voting.”

“I thought I was going to have to come in here and stand in a long line and I walked right in,” Rose Bassett, another voter who lives in Bryan, said. “I waited just a few seconds for them to get my husband taken care of, and then I got my number and was able to vote.”

Voters in Brazos County say it feels good to exercise their right to vote and participate in America’s democracy.

“It feels great to know that what I have to say about who is going to be in charge matters,” John Crump of Bryan said.

Looking outside Brazos County, a few voters in Burleson County were not able to cast their vote for president because a poll worker did not give them the necessary access code to access that race. However, those four or five voters were able to come back and cast their ballot for their preferred presidential candidate.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Former Congressman Pete Sessions to return to Washington

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Michael Oder
Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56% of the vote.

Politics

News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas' reliably red status

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting.

Local

Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Local

Thomas Hall wins seat on CSISD school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Voters have elected Thomas Hall to fill the CSISD Place 6 seat.

News

Brazos County first time voters eager to cast ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
First time Brazos County voters exercise their rights to vote.

Latest News

News

Hegar concedes in Texas Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat MJ Hegar has conceded in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/3

Updated: 5 hours ago
KBTX Network Election Coverage 6p-10p

Local

Construction site accident in Bryan results in fatality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Police say a construction worker was hit by a backhoe on site.

Local

Brazos County voters cast ballots on Election Day, some wait in lines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Some folks had to wait in line in Brazos County. Many of the polling sites had a steady stream of voters, but not long lines.

Local

Northgate bar owner responds to action by TABC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Adrienne DeMoss
Eight business have been found to have violated the state’s COVID-19 protocols after agents visited more than 1,700 bars across the state