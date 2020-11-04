Brazos County voters approve new taxes for two emergency service districts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County voters are in favor of implementing two new taxes in Emergency Services District 1 and 2.

The propositions were for residents that live in south Brazos County and northeast Brazos County. Brazos County ESD 1 Proposition A raises the tax rate cap from three cents to ten cents. These funds would go towards payroll for a fire chief and three firefighter positions.

ESD 1 Proposition A passed with 53 percent of the vote.

Brazos County ESD 2 Proposition A gives that district the authority to collect up to 1.5 percent of sales tax where the rate is not already at the state maximum sales tax rate of 8.24 percent. These funds would also go towards a paid firefighter position.

ESD 2 Proposition A passed with 56 percent of the vote.

