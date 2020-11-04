Advertisement

Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Wayne Dickey, Earl Gray, Russ Ford
Wayne Dickey, Earl Gray, Russ Ford(KBTX)
By Heather Falls
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos County has selected a new sheriff.

Voters on Tuesday selected Wayne Dicky after the current sheriff, Chris Kirk, chose not to seek reelection after six four-year terms with the sheriff’s office.

Dicky had Sheriff Kirk’s endorsement and has been with the agency since joining as a jail officer in 1986. He became jail administrator in 1997.

In the race for Brazos County Commissioner Precinct 2, there were two candidates who wanted to fill the unexpired term after the passing of Sammy Catalena in May.

Voters selected Russ Ford. Ford is an Aggie with 38 years of experience in construction and management of civil engineering projects. He believes transportation is a major issue in our area.

There are four county commissioners who, along with the county judge, oversee the construction and maintenance of county roads, approve the hiring of and salaries for many county employees, set tax rates, authorize expenditures, and issue bonds.

County Commissioner, Precinct 1 Steve Aldrich and County Commissioner, Precinct 3 Nancy Berry ran unopposed.

In the race for Brazos County attorney, voters selected Earl Gray on Election Day.

The current attorney, Rod Anderson, chose not to pursue reelection following 11 years in the office.

The county attorney will prosecute misdemeanor criminal cases in the County Courts-at-Law, Magistrate’s Court, and Justice of the Peace Courts in the county.

