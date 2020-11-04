Advertisement

Brazos Valley seniors could use the gift of heat this winter

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -As the temperature drops in the Brazos Valley some senior citizens could be left in the cold. Many seniors living in the area do not have central heat and having a small heater is the only way to keep warm during winter months.

Sodalis Senior Living College Station along with Angels Care Home Health hosted its heater drive Wednesday.

B/CS Community: come by TODAY, Nov 4, from 2-5pm and bring a heater to donate to the Brazos Valley APS Volunteer Board....

Posted by Sodalis College Station on Wednesday, November 4, 2020

Carole Crutchfield Community Relations Director with Sodalis said having a heater can be a lifesaver for a senior.

“It affects them even greater” said Crutchfield. “Were very blessed at ours with our seniors that live with us and we want to help out those that are still living at home that don’t have heat available to them."

Sodalis and Angels Care are still accepting heaters. They’re requesting heaters of any size as long as they have an automatic shut-off with a tip safety switch. Heaters can be dropped off at the Sodalis Senior Living Center located at 3211 Harvey Road College Station, TX 77845.

Sodalis is also accepting monetary donations for heaters. If you would like to get involved or donate, contact Carole Crutchfield at 979-704-5561

