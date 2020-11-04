Advertisement

Bryan back in action Thursday against Killeen Shoemaker

(KBTX)
By John Wilson
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan football team will be on the road Thursday night to face Killeen Shoemaker in a district 12-6A game. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30pm at Leo Buckley Stadium.

The Vikings will take some momentum into that game after last week’s 34-33 victory over Belton. The win improved Bryan’s district record to 2-1 with four games left in the regular season which keeps the Vikings in the hunt to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Bryan head coach Ross Rogers said, “Certainly that’s the goal. With four going to the playoffs you feel like you feel like you ought to be a part of the mix and the last couple of years we just haven’t made it.” Rogers added, “Moving to a new district and trying to be a part of the mix it’s real important to let them know we’ve come to play.”

Rogers also said that Viking quarterback Malcolm Gooden who was hurt in last week’s game against Belton has practiced and is expected to play Thursday night.

