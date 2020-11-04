Advertisement

Bryan police say Brenham man charged for role in homicide

Authorities say he admitted that he was at the scene to help with a drug deal
Cochise Hickey, 38
By Josh Ninke
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brenham man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his reported role in an October homicide.

Cochise Hickey, 38, was taken into custody on unrelated charges by College Station police Tuesday. Bryan officers interviewed Hickey who authorities say admitted to being at the scene on Long Drive on October 27. Authorities say he admitted that he was there to help with a drug deal and knew that the group planned to rob the victim.

Police say Hickey appears in surveillance video approaching the home of the victim, Roderick Morrison, 46. According to authorities, Hickey knew some in his group were armed.

