Advertisement

Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4

A military police officer guard at the crime scene near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna.
A military police officer guard at the crime scene near a synagogue in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. local time on Monday, Nov. 2, in a lively street in the city center of Vienna.(Matthias Schrader | AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA (AP) — Life in Vienna returned to something like normal Wednesday as Austrian authorities investigated whether a 20-year-old man who fatally shot four people in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group had any accomplices.

Officials say the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Kujtim Fejzulai, had a previous conviction for trying to join the Islamic State group in Syria and had been released in December. He wounded more than 20 people in nine minutes before he was killed by police on Monday night.

Much of the capital remained shut down well into Tuesday, with authorities saying only in the afternoon that they hadn’t yet found any evidence of a second assailant. Schools reopened on Wednesday.

“Today everything seems to be back to normal, but of course the mood is a quite gloomy, as you can understand after such an incident,” Vienna resident Roman Schulz, 21, said. “But I think we must stick together in Vienna. We must not let our joy of life be taken away from us.”

Two men and two women died from their injuries after the attacker, who was armed with a fake explosive vest, an automatic rifle, a handgun and a machete, opened fire at people sitting in crowded bars and cafes hours before the establishments were closed under new coronavirus restrictions.

Authorities didn’t immediately give any new information Wednesday on the investigation. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday that 14 people associated with Fejzulai had been detained in Austria and were being questioned.

Police in the Swiss city of Winterthur said Tuesday two men were arrested there. Swiss daily St. Galler Tagblatt reported that Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter described them as “colleagues” of the attacker.

In Slovakia, police responded to reports that the suspect had traveled there in July to buy ammunition. They said on Facebook that they received information during the summer about “suspected persons from Austria” trying to buy ammunition.

“They failed to make the purchase,” the Slovakian police statement said, without elaborating. “We immediately sent the information to our Austrian colleagues.”

The Islamic State group claimed credit for the Vienna attack. The claim of responsibility was published through the militant group’s media arm, Aamaq. It didn’t elaborate on the attacker’s ties to IS and had similar wording to past, opportunistic claims by the group.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

England readies for new pandemic lockdown

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All non-essential venues in England must close Thursday until at least Dec. 2.

National Politics

Presidency hinges on tight races in battleground states

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, ZEKE MILLER, JILL COLVIN and ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Top advisers for both Biden and Trump on Wednesday morning expressed confidence that they respectively had the likelier path to victory in the outstanding states.

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
They tried several things to get him out, including attempting to catch him in a net and coax him off his blue floatie.

Coronavirus

Three new deaths, hospitalizations continue to rise

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
This is a current count of COVID-19 cases in the Brazos Valley as of midday. Additional information on these cases, when available, can be found on the KBTX homepage.

National

Less screen time means better teen mental health, study says

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
The study found a positive effect on mental health in adolescents who spent less than two hours staring at screens after school instead of spending their time in sports or other extracurriculars.

Latest News

National Politics

World waits nervously, impatiently for US vote count

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Government leaders scrambled to digest the delay and ordinary people swapped views, hopes and fears on feeds and phones.

National

Officers use makeshift ramp to rescue trapped beaver in Texas

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
Authorities came up with a creative solution to rescue a beaver trapped in a Texas lake on Sunday.

National Politics

Dems head toward House control, but lose incumbents to GOP

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By ALAN FRAM and MATTHEW DALY
Though they seemed likely to retain House control, their performance was an unexpected disappointment for the party, which hoped for modest gains of perhaps 15 seats.

News

Bryan police say Brenham man charged for role in homicide

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Josh Ninke
A Brenham man is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for his reported role in an October homicide.

National Politics

North Dakota Republican who died of COVID-19 wins election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
David Andahl, a candidate for state representative in District 8, was 55 years old when he died on Oct. 5.

News

Brazos County Democratic Party chair on county-wide losses: ‘We still have the momentum; 2022 is coming up’

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kathleen Witte
Wanda Watson says that with a little more time and a little less pandemic, Democrats running for office in Brazos County would have stood a better chance in this reliably red district.