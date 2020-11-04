College Station City Council place 5 heads to runoff election

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A winner was called for many local races last night but there are still a few waiting for their victory celebration.

During a Nov. 12 College Station City Council meeting, the council will consider adopting an ordinance calling for a run-off election on Tuesday, Dec. 15.

Council place 5 has gone from three candidates to two, now resulting in a runoff after neither John Nichols, the incumbent, nor Craig Regan received 50 percent plus one of the overall votes.

“Once I knew that there were three people in this race I knew that probably the best-case scenario would be to get into a runoff and I’m happy that I’m the leading vote-getter in that runoff,” said Nichols.

“My opponent had a lot of the endorsements, had a lot of support, name recognition and for me to get the turnout and vote tally that I did I think spoke volumes quite honestly of what the voters are looking for,” said Regan.

After one of the biggest election night in recent history, both candidates are gearing up for another run.

“I think I just need to get those same people back to the polls who supported me and I will make every effort to reach out to them and communicate my positions,” said Nichols.

“It’s going to be picking up the phone and calling a couple of hundred voters a day," said Regan. "It’s going to be walking through Castle Gate and it’s going to be walking through Pebble Creek knocking on doors. This isn’t just about the big neighborhoods this is about renters, apartments, the people that don’t own homes.”

Nichols says he hopes the runoff election is done in a considerable time frame while Regan says he hopes council will wait until after the holidays.

For city council place 1, Jason Cornelius is just six votes behind incumbent Bob Brick.

“To see that I’m this close is just showing that I’ve been able to get my stance across to a great number in our city, in our community,” said Cornelius.

Cornelius says he’s patiently waiting for all mail-in, absentee, and military votes to be counted next Tuesday.

“I couldn’t be more excited about where I am now and being a part of this process all the way through,” said Cornelius.

