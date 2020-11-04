Corner Bar and Rooftop Grill responds to TABC inspection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A Northgate business was one of eight around the state facing a 30 day alcohol sales suspension for violating state COVID-19 protocols. The Corner Bar & Grill is able to stay open after working out an agreement with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Last weekend the TABC inspected more than 1,700 bars and restaurants for compliance with state guidelines during the pandemic. The Agency says over Halloween they found people not adhering to social distancing requirements and some people not wearing face masks inside.

“[College Station Police Department] is taking these videos, sending them off to TABC knowing the result of us is a 30 day suspension and that’s what’s really hard is the punishment that we’re facing. It’s almost like we lose our business if we get caught doing it," said owner Barry Ivins.

Ivins said they have had problems getting customers to adhere to the rules. He says he feels like Northgate businesses are being singled out.

“I was in Walmart yesterday there’s people walking around without a mask there," said Ivins. “No one walked and said anything to them well. They’re not, you know, CSPD wasn’t there at Walmart trying to write anybody a ticket are they? Why are we the only ones paying a price for COVID? I mean at this point in time it’s like you’re hitting gyms up, you’re not hitting weddings up, there’s so many places where no ones wearing a mask."

KBTX reached out to College Station Police about Ivins’ concerns. They said they don’t do enforcement of the state mandates, but do assist the TABC with inspections. The TABC said since June only two percent of the more than 20,000 businesses that serve alcohol they’ve inspected have had violations.

”What TABC is intending to do with the Corner Bar and with businesses in the state is really help these businesses get back into voluntary compliance with the orders so they can continue their businesses," said Chris Porter with TABC. “But they can do so safely and help keep their customers and their employees at a maximum safety.”

Ivins wants to see enforcement of the rules in other places too.

“I’m looking at us getting a month’s suspension that will put us out of business. It’s like really am I that horrible of a person for trying to feed my family? It’s hard," said Ivins.

Ivins said they are adding an employee to enforce mask wearing and sitting down. They’ll also now be refusing service for people that don’t comply.

