Cunha wins College Station special runoff election, while some council seats remain undecided

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The special runoff election for Place 4 on the College Station City Council has finally been decided.

Elizabeth Cunha is projected to win the seat vacated by former Councilperson Elianor Vessali ahead of her District 17 congressional run. The election was originally scheduled for April but was delayed until the November general election because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cunha currently works at A&M Consolidated High School and serves as a commissioner on the planning and zoning board. Two of her priorities are looking at alternative forms of transportation and the restricted occupancy overlay.

Three additional city council seats were also on the ballot in College Station: Places 1, 3, and 5.

After election night votes were counted, incumbent council member Bob Brick held a six-vote lead over challenger Jason Cornelius for council Place 1. College Station officials said a number of absentee, military, and provisional ballots remain out and will be added to current vote totals after 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 10. If results hold, Brick would earn his second term on the city council. Should Cornelius pull ahead following mail-in balloting,

Local small business owner Linda Harvell retained her seat on College Station’s Place 3 over her challenger, mortgage banker Dell Seiter. Harvell campaigned as an advocate for neighborhoods and told KBTX she understood the needs of builders and realtors.

City Council Place 5 appears to be headed to a runoff election, with no candidate winning 50% plus one vote. Current council member John Nichols will likely face Navy veteran Craig Regan in a runoff election. While the date of the runoff has not yet been announced, it must be held within 45 days. Nichols would remain in his seat until runoff results are known.

If re-elected, Nichols says he plans to keep pursuing working towards a better budget and building more relationships with businesses in the city. Regan said his experience in small business will be helpful in bringing the city back together financially after the pandemic. He plans to work specifically on the city debt and the quality of life for all residents.

