Election night results versus polling expectations

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Going into last night, former Vice President Biden was favored to win the popular vote by roughly 7 points. Today, he leads Presiden Trump by roughly 1%.

A similar phenomenon happened with Hillary Clinton’s candidacy back in 2016 when she ran against President Trump.

So how did the polls get it so wrong yet again?

We sat down with Elliot Morris, a data journalist from The Economist, to break down why exactly the polls don’t align with the results we’re seeing.

“It seems to be a pretty normal-sized miss at the national level,” Morris says.

He explains that one giant factor that is all too often forgotten is the margin of error on these polls. A margin of error is the wiggle room on either side of the results for a poll. For example, if a poll reports that Biden is winning the popular vote by 3 points but the margin of error is 4, what that really means is that he could be winning by as much as 7 and trailing by as many a 1.

Morris breaks down how the election models used by The Economist have been more accurate compared to others in the player above.

