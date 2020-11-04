Advertisement

Foggy starts possible as we wrap up the week

By Erika Paige
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
You may not be able to feel it, but humidity has been slowly building back into the Brazos Valley. While we won’t turn this moisture into better rain chances just yet, it could couple with calm winds and clear skies overnight to bring back the return of fog -- it could be dense in some spots. So please give yourself a little extra time to get where you need to be in the mornings.

Beyond that, sunshine returns back to the forecast each afternoon and temperatures will be running well above average into early next week. Expect overnight lows to sit in the 50s and highs back into the lower 80s.

Wednesday Night: Clouds increasing. Patchy fog possible. Low: 57. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clouds increasing. Patchy fog possible. Low: 58. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 78. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

