Advertisement

Former Congressman Pete Sessions to return to Washington

Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56% of the vote.
U.S. Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, (R) District 17
U.S. Congressman-elect Pete Sessions, (R) District 17(kwtx photo)
By Michael Oder
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Congressman Pete Sessions will return to the U.S House of Representatives, this time to represent his hometown.

Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56 percent of the vote. This was Kennedy’s third try to flip the seat for Democrats. Sessions ran on his 22 years of experience serving in the U.S. House.

Kennedy called Sessions before 10:00 p.m. to congratulate him on his successful campaign.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas' reliably red status

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting.

Local

Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Brazos County voters select new sheriff, county commissioner and county attorney

Local

Thomas Hall wins seat on CSISD school board

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Falls
Voters have elected Thomas Hall to fill the CSISD Place 6 seat.

News

Brazos County first time voters eager to cast ballot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Donnie Tuggle
First time Brazos County voters exercise their rights to vote.

Latest News

News

Hegar concedes in Texas Senate race

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrat MJ Hegar has conceded in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas.

Local

Brazos County goes through Election Day with only minor hiccups, relatively small issues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andy Krauss
Election Day in Brazos County went about as smoothly as officials could have hoped after reporting very few irregularities or obstacles that hindered people from voting.

News

Tuesday Night Weather Update 11/3

Updated: 5 hours ago
KBTX Network Election Coverage 6p-10p

Local

Construction site accident in Bryan results in fatality

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Adrienne DeMoss
Police say a construction worker was hit by a backhoe on site.

Local

Brazos County voters cast ballots on Election Day, some wait in lines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Clay Falls
Some folks had to wait in line in Brazos County. Many of the polling sites had a steady stream of voters, but not long lines.

Local

Northgate bar owner responds to action by TABC

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Mia Montgomery and Adrienne DeMoss
Eight business have been found to have violated the state’s COVID-19 protocols after agents visited more than 1,700 bars across the state