Former Congressman Pete Sessions to return to Washington

WACO, Texas (KBTX) - Former Congressman Pete Sessions will return to the U.S House of Representatives, this time to represent his hometown.

Sessions won his new seat in congress over Democrat Rick Kennedy with 56 percent of the vote. This was Kennedy’s third try to flip the seat for Democrats. Sessions ran on his 22 years of experience serving in the U.S. House.

Kennedy called Sessions before 10:00 p.m. to congratulate him on his successful campaign.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.