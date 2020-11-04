Advertisement

Fort Hood soldier arrested in year-old murder case

On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide. (Law enforcement photo)
On June 3, 2019, officers found Chelsea Lynell Cheatham unconscious and not breathing. An autopsy later determined she was the victim of a homicide.
By Hannah Hall
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - After more than a year, a suspect has been arrested in the murder of Chelsea Cheatham.

According to Texas DPS, Cory Grafton, a 20-year-old soldier from Fort Hood, was arrested for her murder.

In June 2019, the Killeen Police Department responded to the Days Inn Hotel in Killen, where they found 32-year-old Cheatham. An autopsy determined her death was a homicide.

Earlier this year, Killeen police officers were still asking the public for help finding her killer.

According to DPS, Texas Rangers told KPD about possibly using the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative Program and advanced DNA to solve the case.

DPS said Texas Rangers and KPD identified Grafton as a possible suspect. Investigators spoke with Grafton and collected his DNA.

According to DPS, one of Grafton’s co-workers provided a statement saying Grafton confessed to killing Cheatam.

On Nov. 3, it was confirmed Grafton’s DNA was a match to the DNA found at the scene and he was arrested for murder.

This is a developing story.

