Incumbents dominate Texas House results

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas House of Representative results were dominated by incumbent candidates.

Texas’s 3rd congressional district, the suburban areas of north and northeast of Dallas, overwhelmingly cast their ballots for Cecil Bell, the Republican incumbent. Bell has been the representative for District 3 since 2013. He won 78 percent of the vote.

John Raney, the Republican incumbent for District 14 won with 58 percent of the vote. Raney ran against Democratic newcomer Janet Dudding on a platform that emphasized the need for growing the economy, transportation and addressing tighter state finances.

Raney has served as the State Representative for House District 14 since 2011.

The race for House District 20 was dominated by Republican incumbent Terry Wilson. District 20, which includes the western half of San Antonio and Bexar County, cast 72 percent of the vote in favor of Wilson over Democratic candidate Jessica Tiedt.

Trent Ashby was re-elected in District 57 to the Texas House of Representatives. Ashby has served as representative since 2013, and received 79 percent of the votes this election.

According to the Texas Tribune, Democrats have a chance to hold the majority in the Texas House for the first time since 2001. After flipping 12 seats in 2018, Democrats are nine seats away from leading the house.

Most Republican incumbents were leading in early vote returns, but in several races where freshman Democrats were defending their seat, they seemed to be edging out their Republican opponents.

