Kats tabbed 3rd in SLC, Nutall nabs preseason honor

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By SHSU Sports Information
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 2:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRISCO — The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team has been picked to finish third in the Southland Conference preseason poll, the league announced Wednesday.

The Bearkats, who finished fourth in the SLC last season, received a total of 216 points to come in behind first-place Stephen F. Austin (278), which garnered 17 first-place votes. Abilene Christian (254, three first-place votes) is picked second, Nicholls (209, one first-place vote) fourth, Lamar (199, three first-place votes) fifth, McNeese (177, two first-place vote) sixth, Central Arkansas (153) seventh, New Orleans (132) eighth, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (131) ninth, Northwestern State (123) 10th, Southeastern Louisiana (68) 11th, Incarnate Word (64) is 12th and Houston Baptist (24) is 13th.

Sam Houston State returns three players off last season’s squad including first-team All-SLC selection Zach Nutall. The junior from Bryan is also the Kats' lone selection to the 2020-21 SLC preseason all-conference teams as a first-team honoree.

Nutall ranked seventh in conference only games in scoring at 16.53 points last season, fifth in shooting percentage at 47.6 percent and seventh in steals at 1.63 per contest.

SHSU added five junior college players including forwards Manny Crump, Tristan Ikpe and Dylan Robertson and guards Javion May and Donte Powers. The four freshmen new to the team are guards Bryce Monroe and Jarren Cook and forwards Kian Scroggins and Austin Brewer.

“It’s always an honor to be picked in the top half of this super-competitive and well-balanced conference,” head coach Jason Hooten said. “But we have a pretty young and inexperienced group that will have its work cut out for them in order to finish at the top.”

Seniors Demarkus Lampley and Terryonte Thomas, and redshirt freshmen Pierce Hellums and DJ Kelley also return for Sam Houston State. Lampley averaged 8.0 points per game before suffering a season-ending injury toward the end of last season, and Terryonte Thomas chipped in 3.4 points and 2.2 rebounds.

The Bearkats have qualified for the Southland Conference Tournament 18 years in a row, including all 10 seasons under Hooten.

