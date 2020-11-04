News Guide: Tight races challenge Texas' reliably red status

TEXAS (AP) — Unusually tight races are expected in the nation’s largest Republican stronghold of Texas following a record-breaking three weeks of early voting. The Texas House is in play for the first time in nearly two decades, while there is tighter than usual competition for multiple congressional seats in historically red districts.

In congressional races, President Donald Trump’s former doctor, Ronny Jackson, won a district in the Texas Panhandle. Gov.

Greg Abbott extended early voting because of the coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 18,000 people in Texas. Nearly 10 million voters caste their ballots before Election Day.

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.