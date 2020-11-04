Advertisement

No. 7 Texas A&M Hosts No. 3 South Carolina Thursday

(KBTX)
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:41 AM CST
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 7 Texas A&M Equestrian team hosts the No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks in its home opener Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Admission to the meet is free.

The Aggies (0-2, 0-2 SEC) opened the season last weekend on the road against No. 4 Georgia and No. 1 Auburn. Senior Caroline Dance went 2-0 in Flat, including an 82-77 victory over Georgia’s Ali Tritschler, and was named Most Outstanding Player (MOP).

Junior Hayley Riddle posted a perfect weekend in Horsemanship, defeating Georgia’s Kaitlin Dierks, 74-63.5, and Auburn’s Jacqueline Frimodt, 72.5-71.5. Freshman Alexis Ortiz and sophomore Ariana Gray earned their first career MOP honors in their victories against the Bulldogs.

South Carolina enters the meet with a 0-1 ledger after falling to Auburn, 14-5, on Oct. 16.

Thursday marks the 25th meeting all-time between the two teams with the Aggies holding a 15-9 advantage.

