Pete Sessions outlines future plan for District 17

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KBTX) -When looking to the future of the 17th Congressional District, Pete Sessions, (R) US District 17 Congressman-elect, says there is work to be done.

Especially, when it comes to the economy.

“The number one issue is economically us turning the corner from what has been COVID to where we get people back to work," said Sessions.

Sessions worked in Congress for 22 years representing North Texas, but now he will be representing the Brazos Valley and plans to sit down with his democratic rival, Rick Kennedy.

“I think it is important that I listen to him about his ideas and try to merge them with mine. I think it’s always important that I listen to someone who spent his time, their time, to push ideas and to know what they are and I think the sharing of ideas is good.”

District 17 covers lots of rural communities.

Sessions wants to work with Texas Agricultural Commissioner Sid Miller on increasing connectivity.

“We’re going to work together on that and certainly I have an idea from a Washington perspective of how we get better into gaining the money, the necessary impediments because a lot of it has to do with right of way, and access and we’ve got a lot of work to do," said Sessions.

Now as Sessions prepares to return to Congress, he says he cares about the end game.

“I want to be a bearer of ideas about how to solve issues and go to the solution of issues instead of the fight. The fight really does us no good,” said Sessions.

In order to be accessible to the residents of District 17, Sessions said he plans to have offices in both Bryan/College Station and Waco.

Also, the Congressman-elect plans to be in every single county within the district every single month. According to Sessions, he says he and his team will be available. Additionally, each community he visits will be notified ahead of time publicly and while he is visiting he will set a return date before he leaves.

